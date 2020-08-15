Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two cars were damaged when hit by homemade bombs in Nowra last year. Now a man has been arrested.
Two cars were damaged when hit by homemade bombs in Nowra last year. Now a man has been arrested.
Crime

Arrest over car bombing

by Lane Sainty
15th Aug 2020 10:44 AM

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged over a 2019 car bombing on the NSW south coast.

Two vehicles parked in a Nowra driveway sustained windscreen and bonnet damage when two homemade devices were thrown onto the cars about 9pm on July 3.

No-one was injured in the blast.

The man, arrested on Friday night, was refused bail and will appear before Nowra Local Court on Saturday.

He is charged with damaging property by fire or explosion and possessing, supplying or making explosives.

Following the 2019 incident, police officers and the bomb disposal unit attended the scene, where they seized several objects.

Strike Force Keele was established to investigate the blast, while police launched an appeal for information earlier this year.

Inquiries are continuing.

Originally published as Arrest over NSW car bombing

bombing crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Make no bones about it, new burial plots are inexpensive

        Premium Content Make no bones about it, new burial plots are inexpensive

        News THE council has expanded its cemetery with 48 new burial plots and 144 new spaces for cremations.

        Man to face trial over supply of ice

        Premium Content Man to face trial over supply of ice

        News The allegation is he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine

        Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        Premium Content Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        News Primary school students from seven schools in Lismore will join their NSW...

        New free TAFE course drives small business success

        Premium Content New free TAFE course drives small business success

        Sport SMALL businesses facing COVID-19 challenges should undertake a fee-free TAFE course...