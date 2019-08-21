Arrest made over fatal hit-and-run

A memorial for 22-year-old Tim Watkins who was killed in a hit and run incident in Mullumbimby.

A memorial for 22-year-old Tim Watkins who was killed in a hit and run incident in Mullumbimby. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run near Mullumbimby almost two months ago.

A 22-year-old man died after his bicycle was allegedly struck while he was riding along Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, 9km south-west of Mullumbimby, about 12.45am on Sunday June 23 2019.

He was found critically injured on the roadside by a passing motorist who called emergency services; however, the cyclist died at the scene.

Following extensive inquiries, about 9.15am yesterday, a 51-year-old man handed himself in to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was arrested.

Detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District attended the station and have now charged him with

Dangerous driving occasioning death

Negligent driving occasioning death, and

Fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

The man was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

