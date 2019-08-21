Arrest made over fatal hit-and-run
A MAN has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run near Mullumbimby almost two months ago.
A 22-year-old man died after his bicycle was allegedly struck while he was riding along Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, 9km south-west of Mullumbimby, about 12.45am on Sunday June 23 2019.
He was found critically injured on the roadside by a passing motorist who called emergency services; however, the cyclist died at the scene.
Following extensive inquiries, about 9.15am yesterday, a 51-year-old man handed himself in to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was arrested.
Detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District attended the station and have now charged him with
- Dangerous driving occasioning death
- Negligent driving occasioning death, and
- Fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
The man was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today.
