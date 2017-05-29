Arrest made in Sydney over Northern Rivers pursuit

POLICE have arrested a man in relation to a pursuit at Ballina and Cabbage Tree island in April.
Police alleged that they became involved in a pursuit of a blue Holden on April 27.
The vehicle drove 60km/k over the speed limit and on the wrong side of the road.
The vehicle was dumped in a cane paddock near Cabbage Tree Island.
On Friday afternoon police from Blacktown arrested a 37-year-old Wardell man in Quakers Hill.
He has been charged with police pursuit (2nd+ offence) and drive whilst disqualified (2nd+offence).
He also had warrants for 22 other offences committed in Ballina executed.
He was been bail refused and was set to appear in Parramatta Local Court.