Arrest made after historical break-in

A break-in in the Hemp Embassy back in 2013 has been solved.

A break-in in the Hemp Embassy back in 2013 has been solved. Contributed

AN ARREST has finally been made after a break-in at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy in 2013.

Police will allege that in November 2013 the Hemp Embassy on Cullen Street Nimbin was broken into.

A safe was smashed and between three and four thousand dollars cash and a thousand dollars worth of herbal vaporisers were stolen.

Police have received fresh evidence relating to this incident.

On Friday Nimbin police arrested a 29-year-old former Nimbin resident in Lismore.

She was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with break, enter and steal.

She was released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in March.