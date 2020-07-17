Menu
Crime

Arrest as fight in taxi ends in stabbing

lucy rutherford
17th Jul 2020 9:50 AM
A 43-year-old man was arrested last night for allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man in the leg and face multiple times after a taxi dispute.

Police arrested the man at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Kingsford Smith Parade last night.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said another man was walking back to a taxi at a Duporth Avenue accommodation at 11am on Monday.

“They were in taxi that travelled from Noosa area and pulled up at Bradman Ave,” he said.

“The (alleged) offender was in the back with a female and the (alleged) victim was in the front seat.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the men got into an argument, and the man had allegedly stabbed the other man in the left thigh several times while in the taxi, as well as the face.

The man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at the scene and taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

After searching him at 5pm, last night, officers allegedly located a flick knife in the sheath on his belt and other items of interest, including dangerous drugs.

A search of his bag found the same clothing he had worn on the day of the alleged attack.

The man will be appearing in custody in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday, facing charges of wounding, stealing, possessing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property and possessing a weapon.

More details to come.

