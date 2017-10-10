28°
Arrest after man sets house on fire

A man called Triple 0 after a man set fire to items near his home.
A MAN has been charged after allegedly setting a fire at a home of someone he knew.

Police will allege that at 10.50pm on Saturday a 38 year old Lismore man attended a Lismore address occupied by a person known to him.

The occupant saw the 38 year old seated in the front garden.

While the victim was calling Triple 0 he smelt smoke and heard a fire alarm go off. The victim went down the back stairs and saw a fire alight on a table. Rags and a mop were also on fire. the victim put out the fire with a garden hose.

Police located the 38 year old man on Dalley Street about an hour later. He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with breach AVO and damage property by fire.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in November.

Topics:  arson dalley street house fire lismore northern rivers crime

