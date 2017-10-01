22°
Arrest after elderly woman attacked in Ballina

POLICE have charged a man over the alleged bag snatch of an elderly woman at Ballina last week.

An 83-year-old woman remains in hospital after suffering a fractured pelvis when she was allegedly robbed of her handbag in Winton Lane at Ballina last Thursday.

Following investigations, a 21-year-old man was arrested when he attended Ballina Police Station about 2pm on Saturday.

Richmond Local Area Command police charged the man with aggravated robbery inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The West Ballina man was granted strict conditional bail to appear in Ballina Local Court on Thursday, October 12.

