Arna's comedy skills are quite RAW
ARNA Rogers, from music duo No Frills Twins, took out first place at the RAW Comedy Heat in Mullumbimby last month and will be heading to Brisbane for the State Final later in March.
Another 16 new and emerging comedians will go into the second local heat.
Judges on the night are comedian Ellen Briggs and Paul McMahon and one time comedian and comedy lover, ABC Radio's reporter Bruce McKenzie.
- RAW Comedy Heat 2 with MC Mandy Nolan at the Byron Services Club on Monday, March 12, 8pm. Doors at 7pm. $15.