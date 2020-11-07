Armytage shattered over mother’s death

Sam Armytage is mourning the passing of her beloved mum Elizabeth who has lost her long battle with an auto-immune disease at age 68.

The popular Sunrise co-host revealed the news on Saturday when she posted a tribute on Instagram.

"Last Tuesday afternoon, a little while after the Melbourne Cup was run, our beautiful mumma passed away, just 10 days before her 69th birthday," she wrote.

"She had fought bravely for a long time and suffered a lot, but finally her big-loving heart just couldn't do it anymore.

"Mums are the centre of a family and losing ours has thrown us all in a spin & left a huge, irreparable hole in each of our hearts.

"We are very, very sad.

"She was wonderful; kind, loving, loyal, wildly wicked, funny & formidable. This is her 'happy place', her rose garden, where we remember her. She will be missed forever, but she's at peace now… forever an angel."

The soon-to-be-married Armytage, who recently postponed her wedding to Richard Lavender due to COVID-19, had taken time away from her post on the top-rating breakfast show to be by her mother's side as she battled illness after telling viewers back in August her mum was "gravely ill" with heart failure.

Sam Armytage with her mother Elizabeth at a family function.

At the time she also revealed her father, Mac, had recently suffered a stroke but it's understood he is now recuperating at home following a stay in hospital.

Her mother's passing is said to have devastated Armytage who was described by a friend as being "extraordinarily" close to her mother.

The TV host opened up about their close bond in a special tribute in Stellar magazine back in 2018, saying her mother helped contribute to her resilient spirit.

"There's a strength in country women I see in my grandmothers, in my mother, in my sister and me. It's been bred into us and that's an absolute blessing,' she said at the time.

"There's not a propensity to wallow, or feel sorry for yourself, or be told you can't do something."

Sam Armytage with her mother Elizabeth and dad Mac.

Elizabeth reflected on her daughter being "a very studious little girl" who would make her "lovely handmade cards" for Mother's Day every year.

Armytage revealed back in August that both her parents were battling serious illness and that her mother had been fighting an auto-immune disease for 15 years.

It was in a rare, but emotional Instagram post on August 11, that Armytage, 43, revealed her mother had been rushed to hospital after suffering heart failure and her father recently had a stroke.

"As some of you may know, my mum Libby has been gravely ill for a while (she has an auto-immune disease which has resulted in heart failure)," she wrote. "(And) on his way to visit her in hospital ten days ago, my dad Mac collapsed after having a stroke."

Armytage then revealed it had been an emotional time for the family, given it was difficult to visit her parents due to pandemic restrictions.

"Mum has stabilised too & despite having both of them in hospital (with the added pressure of the totally necessary Corona-related-visitor restrictions) now I'm heading back to work tomorrow morning," she said.

Originally published as Armytage shattered over mother's death