Army to sparkly: How this ‘diva’ is supporting veterans

Dented Diva business owner Christie Bavage is selling all things sparkly while helping our veterans.

Helping other veterans and staying true to herself are the two most important parts of Pottsville resident Christie Bavage's earring business.

After serving eight years as an army medic then spending seven years as a sales rep, Mrs Bavage decided it was time for something new.

What started as a hobby making clay earrings soon turned into all things bright and sparkly out of acrylics. So was born business Dented Diva by the self-proclaimed "Dented Diva" herself.

"I like the fine things in life, I like champagne, I like shopping, I like sparkles but then with my military service I'm a bit dented around the edges as well," Mrs Bavage said.

On the website you'll find everything from small sparkling love hearts to large colourful rainbows to famous Hollywood couples - some which have been featured on TV shows MasterChef and The Project.

Christie Bavage spent eight years serving as an army medic.

But it's the poppy collection that is held the closest to her heart.

"I like to be able to give back where I can because there are a lot of veterans struggling with their mental health.

"We like to create a new poppy collection every year where we can give back to people who need it.

"Because at the moment, there's just not enough for veterans."

For every set of earrings sold from the poppy collection, $5 is donated to a veteran-focused charity.

This year she's raised $15,000 for wounded heroes.

"It's not until you get out (of the army) and you look back and you start thinking about friends that you've lost or friends that have been affected; they have drug issues, alcohol problems, marriage separation, that it starts to take a toll on you as a person," Mrs Bavage said.

"For a short period of time I thought 'could I have done more as a medic training other people overseas, would I have saved other lives?'

"I had to go through this psychological process as well so for me I think making the earrings, in particular making the poppies, helps me go through those emotions.

"And being able to connect with other families who may have lost loved ones or who are going through problems with the poppy earrings, to me that's huge and that's the most important part of my business."

Joining the military wasn't something Mrs Bavage ever expected to do - in fact the creative business falls more in line with Mrs Bavage's past.

Earrings from the poppy collection.

"I was always different, I always had my hair in different colours, wore different clothes so I was that unique person back then - but funnily enough I didn't like myself back then," she said.

"At university I came across a recruiting stand and they said to me 'would you like to be a nurse in the army, we can offer that to you' and I thought 'well I'm not liking uni so this could be a cool idea.'

"So I decided to enlist as a medic."

She said at the time no one expected her to last due to being unfit, overweight and having never left home - but she ended up serving eight years in Iraq and across Australia.

"I think a lot of me was repressed in that eight years," she said.

"I left in the end because I couldn't just be myself.

"In the army you have to conform and they want you to be a certain way, you've got to fit the army mould and I didn't fit that mould."

The process of making the earrings from design to final product takes about a month with a fast turnover in each collection.

With help from her husband, known as "Mr Dented", she produces more than 10,000 pairs of earrings each year.

Christie Bavage with some of her sparkly designs.

One of the biggest challenges in the industry has been social media with online bullying posing a serious problem.

"Instagram is great and it's how my business started - but it's a lot of hard work," she said.

"There's a lot of competition and a bit of bullying and nastiness online between brands.

"I've definitely copped a lot of that - it's just been something I've had to learn to go 'that's their issue, it's not mine'."

Looking forward, Mrs Bavage hopes the business will keep growing, potentially employ a casual and would like to work with RSL clubs in future years.

"The biggest thing for me is people get to wear these and they feel confident about themselves," she said.

"Earrings don't have a size - for a lot of women we worry about our body weight and our size but earrings always fit.

"I just like to be able to empower other women to get out there and say this is me."

To see the Dented Diva range check out the website here or follow @denteddiva on Instagram.

Also keep an eye out for her pop-up stalls.

