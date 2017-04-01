25°
News

Army steps up to assist SES in flood rescues

Alison Paterson
| 1st Apr 2017 2:24 PM
Army reserve personnel from the 41st Royal NSW Regiment, including Private Wouters, Major Piper and Private Johnson, are part of the military assistance for the SES during the Lismore flood emergency.
Army reserve personnel from the 41st Royal NSW Regiment, including Private Wouters, Major Piper and Private Johnson, are part of the military assistance for the SES during the Lismore flood emergency. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESERVISTS based at Lismore are on the ground, assisting the State Emergency Services in the flood efforts with their equipment and expertise.

Major Mathew Piper is the operations officer of 41st Royal NSW Regiment in northern NSW, whose footprint starts in Tweed Heads down south to Port Macquarie.

He said the reserve unit has a spine of regular staff who have been tasked to provide assistance to the SES.

"All up we have eight personnel including two drivers and two liaison officers, one at SES Lismore and one at SES in Tweed Heads, he said.

"We had a request from SES HQ here in Lismore to provide support with high-lift vehicles for 48 hours. We are a bit past 24 so we have another 24 hours to ago and that point we will reassess our support.”

He said if the SES made the request, of course the 41st would be there to help.

Major Piper said they were providing an auxiliary effort, backfilling for any activities with the movement of individual as well as larger groups of people to evacuate them through the flood water, using their vehicles which have between 1M-16.5M of clearance.

"At 441 and Defence in general, we are pretty much on standby to provide support to the SES and community Defence Aid to the Civil Community Program,” he said.

"It's always good when you have people you send out on a task who know the roads and the local area.”

Lismore Northern Star
Army steps up to assist SES in flood rescues

Army steps up to assist SES in flood rescues

PROVING local knowledge and defence force expertise, the army is assisting the SES with their flood recovery work in Lismore.

Community strength sends #BringLismoreTogether viral

Trade Help: people who can assist with trades are asked to comment on the bottom of this thread or to contact Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up - Northern NSW page administrators directly on Facebook.

Booming social network of volunteers offering help to flood-stricken Lismore...

Damage bill 'in the millions' as besieged Lismore recovers

Lismore Memorial Baths, just some of the region's damaged buildings.

National fundraiser to be launched for flood-ravaged Lismore.

WATCH: SES say hundreds did not evacuate when advised

L-R SES Ass Commissioner Kaylene Jones Ass, Richmond Tweed SES region controller Andrew McPhee, Commissioner MARK Smethhurst, Steve Green Ambulance NSW and Tim Fox NSWF&R.

Hundreds putting rescue crews at risk

Local Partners

Carboot market cancelled for first time in 29 years

NOT all markets are cancelled. Find out here an update list for this weekend

Rotary steps in and rescues hospital beds

Hospital beds in the carpark at Lismore Base Hospital.

Turning bedlam into bounty

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for a brand new home or development site. Situated just a few minutes' walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

Rural 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!