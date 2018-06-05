Army Reserve offers a world of difference

Private Sarah Sobels has balanced her life as a reservist with her university studies.

THE search for "something different” led student Sarah Sobels to join the Army Reserve in 2017 during her gap year - and she said it was a fantastic experience.

Now known as Private Sobels, the 21-year-old has taken to the role of citizen solider with relish.

Not only was she studying Criminology at Griffith University, Pte Sobels also worked at a cafe and juggled her army reserve duties.

Based out of 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment (41 RNSWR), in Lismore, Pte Sobels said she really enjoyed being part of the active Army Reserve unit.

Recently returned from the Northern Territory, where she worked as part of the Australian Defence Force's ongoing multi-agency taskforce within the Australian Border Force (ABF), Pte Sobels said she enjoyed her deployment to a civil maritime security operation.

"I've just returned from three months in Darwin at Operation Resolute,” she said.

"I was there in my role to support some soldiers on a patrol boat and worked in a warehouse transferring goods back and forwards.”

With her speciality focussing on administration and logistics, Pte Sobels worked in a team which ensured the right supplies were issued when and where they were needed.

"The Army Reserve is unlike any organisation that you can go into and it does challenge you,” she said.

"Yes the tax free money is great, but if you go in for the money aspect, you'll probably burn out very quickly and at the end of the day that's not why I am here.”

Pte Sobels was attached to the 41 RNSWR which had its headquarters in Lismore and depots in a number of locations including Tweed Heads, Taree, Grafton, Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

She said joining the Army Reserve was a positive decision.

"I enjoyed the training course at Kapooka near Wagga Wagga,” she said.

"Yes, the (35 day) course is physically challenging and it comes down to being prepared mentally”.

Pte Sobels said coming into the green machine with an open mind was critical.

Her colleague Renee Simonds, 31, said she joined because she wanted to experience something different to her career in marketing and event planning.

Now the reservist, who also worked in an administration role, said she hoped more women decided to give the Australian Defence Force a red-hot go.

"I would encourage more females to join, it's amazing,” she said.

"You put in the hard yards, you make the effort you and you get the rewards.”

Private Simonds said for her, getting through the reserve training course at Kapooka was an amazing experience.

"I got emotional at the Kapooka graduation and my dad cried and I have never seem my dad cry,” she said.

"But to him this was everything, his dad was in the army and Anzac Day was always really important at our place.”

The 41st executive officer, Major Mark Murray said he and Regimental Sergeant Major Mike Newbold were proud of the positive approach Pte Sobels, Pte Simonds and the other reservists brought to their work at the Battalion.

"We are always looking for new recruits,” Major Murray said.

More information at 02 6621 6111.