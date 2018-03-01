Army reserve brings out the big guns

BATTALION BUSINESS: The Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry's February Lismore After Hours event was hosted by the 41st Battalion and included a weapons demonstration. L-R Private Timothy Ellis holding an EF88 assault rifle, Pte Wesley Penny, Cpl Andrew Collinge, LCCI's Deborah Benhayon, Pte Paul Stanford, Major Warren Walsh, LCCI's Andrew Gordon and Major Mark Murray.

BATTALION BUSINESS: The Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry's February Lismore After Hours event was hosted by the 41st Battalion and included a weapons demonstration. L-R Private Timothy Ellis holding an EF88 assault rifle, Pte Wesley Penny, Cpl Andrew Collinge, LCCI's Deborah Benhayon, Pte Paul Stanford, Major Warren Walsh, LCCI's Andrew Gordon and Major Mark Murray. Alison Paterson

"OUR people are your people - they may be your employees, your customers or your clients."

On Wednesday evening, Major Mark Murray, the 2IC of the 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment, welcomed more than 75 members and guests of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to their headquarters for the Lismore After Hours event.

A highlight of the event for the guests was a demonstration of three different weapons by defence reserve soldiers, including the EF88 Steyr Assault Rife.

Major Warren Walsh took the audience through a display of the weapons which were demonstrated by Privates Timonthy Ellis, Wesley Penny, Paul Stanford with additional commentary from Corporal Andrew Collinge.

Afterwards, guests were invited to view and handle the unloaded weapons.

Earlier, Major Murray said the Battalion contributes around $2 million annually to the Lismore economy and considers itself an integral element of the local community.

"On behalf of the commander of the 41st Battalion, we are proud to host you all at the home of 41st Battalion where we maintain the proud tradition of the Scottish traditions of the McLean Company the Byron Company of Scottish Rifles," he said.

"We are a contributor to the local economy, not just with wages but also for food, beverages, the servicing of our vehicles, getting our uniforms dry-cleaned and getting a haircut."

Major Murray explained the 41st Battalion, which is composed of citizen-soldiers, has members who have participated in many conflicts and military activities overseas.

"Our deployments include East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan," he said.

"Our people have been on many peacekeeping missions in the Solomon Islands, the Middle East ...and we provide defence aid in civil communities in natural disasters such as with flood assist in 2017."

Major Walsh also thanked the business owners present who employed army reserve personnel.

He also suggested employers giver preference to those who choose to serve the community in the manner.

"Like you, we need more good people to sustain our organisation," Major Walsh said.

"We want to partner with the local business community to ensure our people benefit the community and the defence of Australia."