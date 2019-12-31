Army leader ‘very proud’ of teamwork at Casino HQ

ARMY SUPPORTING RFS: Brigadier David Thomae was briefed at the RFS Casino Incident Management Centre on the current state of bushfires in the Northern Region when he visited the HQ to meet some of his troops from the 11th Brigade who are supporting the fireys.

WHEN the commander of the Army's 11th Brigade visited the Rural Fire Service's Casino incident management centre on Tuesday, he said he was "very proud" of the teamwork.

Brigadier David Thomae said they had provided a "platoon's worth" of soldiers to help the RFS during the bushfire crisis, mainly with catering and logistics.

During his visit to the region he met with RFS Northern Zone Superintendent Michael Brett and visited fire-ravaged areas, including Rappville.

"I'm very proud of the support the members of the 11th Brigade have given in support of the Rural Fire Service and their own local communities and communities across the state," Brig Thomae said.

Brigadier David Thomae visits RFS:

He said he appreciated the families and the employers of his soldiers because, without their ongoing support, they could not operate.

"Our area ranges from Cairns in Queensland to Muswellbrook in NSW," he said.

"I'm here to visit the troops from across the 11th Brigade as we have provided a platoon's worth of soldiers to support the RFS since December 24; thank you everyone."

Brig Thomae said his people would remain deployed in Casino until the end of January.

In the kitchen at the Casino RFS headquarters, soldiers were putting the finishing touches on some delicious-looking lunches which would soon be enjoyed by firefighters and support agencies.

The team has been feeding up to 300 people three meals a day.

Army cooks up a storm for fireys:

Captain Cawcutt, who is the 11th Brigade's senior officer based at the Casino centre, said they currently had 27 soldiers deployed in the area.

"Everybody here has been incredibly appreciative of what our guys and girls have been doing," he said.

"The fire activity in this region has been really heightened and there is a big issue of fatigue for the volunteers so this gives them a bit of respite of over Christmas.

"Army Defence has been here since November and we will be here as long we are needed."

Supt Brett said he was pleased with the excellent inter-agency co-operation shown during the past 119 days of bushfires burning in the region.