Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Tiger helicopter made an emergency landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am Tuesday.
A Tiger helicopter made an emergency landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am Tuesday. WIN News Toowoomba
News

Army helicopter makes emergency landing after 'wire strike'

Tara Miko
by
11th Jun 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Department of Defence is looking into an emergency landing of an Australian Army helicopter during a routine training exercise on the Darling Downs today.

The Tiger helicopter made a safe landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am.

A Defence spokeswoman confirmed the incident to The Chronicle, and said the aircraft experienced a "wire strike" during routine training.

"The aircraft landed safely and all members of the crew are safe," the spokeswoman said.

"Defence is currenrly looking into further details of the incident."

australian army darling downs emergency landing oakey army aviation centre toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Timeline of a mystery: Theo's last known movements

    premium_icon Timeline of a mystery: Theo's last known movements

    Crime THIS is what we know so far as the search continues for the missing backpacker in Byron Bay.

    • 11th Jun 2019 3:00 PM
    Senior council staff had 'unlimited' financial powers

    premium_icon Senior council staff had 'unlimited' financial powers

    Council News Review uncovers "significant issue” within council management

    Northern Rivers must be 'outrageously ambitious'

    premium_icon Northern Rivers must be 'outrageously ambitious'

    News A panel discussion was held at the Future Northern Rivers event

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:15 PM
    This business throws best kids' parties, and award proves it

    premium_icon This business throws best kids' parties, and award proves it

    Business "We've entertained thousands of children over the past 12 years"