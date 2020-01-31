’Army brat’ now a ‘superb officer’ with list of achievements

HONOURS: Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Kenneth Robinson has been awarded an AM (Military) for "exceptional service".

HONOURS: Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Kenneth Robinson has been awarded an AM (Military) for "exceptional service".

FROM his childhood as a self-professed 'army brat' to command of Australia's largest permanent air base, Air Commodore Kenneth Robinson's career has seen a little bit of everything.

The former Modanville boy, who is now based Canberra, has been recognised for 30 years of "exceptional" military service in the Royal Australian Air Force with an Order of Australia AM in the military division.

In 1980 Air Commodore Robinson's family moved to Modanville after his father Geoff, a Vietnam veteran, retired from the RAAF.

As the family's eldest son raised in a military family, Kenneth graduated from Richmond River High School with his Higher School Certificate.

He worked for Norco in Lismore, while studying a business degree at Southern Cross University, before joining the RAAF in 1990.

Awarded his AM as part of the Australia Day Honours, the air commodore was recognised for "for exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in international engagement, personnel management and administration, and combat support development and sustainment".

According to his award nomination, Air Commodore Robinson is a "superb officer who made exceptional contributions to defence in several prominent appointments since 2009; through inspiring leadership, superior political acumen, and outstanding dedication in demanding circumstances".

"His extraordinary achievements in international engagement, particularly with the Five Power Defence Arrangement Nations; his improvements in personnel management and administration; and his advances in combat support, particularly for the flying Force Element Groups, have left a most positive enduring legacy," the nomination reads.

This year marks Air Commodore Robinson's 2020 30th year of service in the RAAF. He is currently based in Canberra.