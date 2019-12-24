Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An emergency declaration has been put in place in Maryborough with a man claiming to be armed with weapons and saying he would use them on others. Picture: 9 News Wide Bay
An emergency declaration has been put in place in Maryborough with a man claiming to be armed with weapons and saying he would use them on others. Picture: 9 News Wide Bay
News

Armed siege: Emergency declared, streets locked down

24th Dec 2019 8:26 AM

POLICE have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an armed man in Maryborough.

A declaration was made at 3.35am after the man, who is believed to be in a residential property, stated he had weapons and would use them on others.

Police were notified and immediately attended the scene, establishing a cordon of the area.

It is unknown if anyone else is inside the residence with the man.

"The PSPA declaration for Alice Street encompasses the area surrounding Alice Street to Adelaide Lane and boundaries of Bazaar Street, Anne Street and Lennox Street," police said.

"Residents within the cordon are advised to stay indoors and members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Specialist police and negotiators are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
armed siege crime maryborough

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        111 days of bushfires on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon 111 days of bushfires on the Northern Rivers

        News WHILE most people relax over Christmas, it’s business as usual for RFS and other emergency services battling blazes.

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        News “WE would not be moving to level 4 restrictions if it wasn’t absolutely...

        After 65 years, Lismore bridal store is on the move

        premium_icon After 65 years, Lismore bridal store is on the move

        Business THERE will be good deals as the owner works to offload stock

        Fingers crossed, we’ll get rain for Christmas

        premium_icon Fingers crossed, we’ll get rain for Christmas

        News What to expect over Christmas; road safety, rain and words from fire crew.