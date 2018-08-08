Armed robbery suspect arrested at crash scene

A WOMAN has been charged with armed robbery following a dramatic police chase that ended in a stolen vehicle crashing into the back of a truck in Ipswich.

The drama kicked off when police were called to a reported armed robbery at the Bendigo Bank in Lowood about 11am.

A suspect fled the scene in a maroon Toyota Carolla sedan which had earlier been reported stolen from Corinda in Brisbane.

Police located the vehicle near Ipswich and several units followed it as it travelled into Leichhardt.

Witnesses told the QT the vehicle was moving at high speed near Leichhardt State School.

Photos View Photo Gallery

As the suspect vehicle approached the roundabout at the intersection of Old Toowoomba Rd and Toongarra Rd, it collided with the back of a truck, and became wedged underneath.

Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said a woman was arrested and later charged in relation to the armed robbery.

"It will be alleged a woman has entered the Bendigo Bank at Lowood armed with a knife, where she demanded a sum of money," Insp McQueen said.

"She has then left with a sum of cash.

"Police became involved. The vehicle has been involved in a crash at Toongarra Rd and police placed a female in custody."

A 35-year-old Ipswich woman will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.