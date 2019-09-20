Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Yamba Caltex service station
The Yamba Caltex service station
Crime

Lower Clarence targeted in crime spree

Adam Hourigan
by
20th Sep 2019 6:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Lower Clarence has been hit with a spate of robberies and break-ins overnight as police investigate the alleged offenders.

In a terrifying incident last night a Yamba service station was allegedly robbed by an armed offender.

At 9.15pm on Thursday night, Coffs/Clarence police said a man demanded money from a cashier at the Caltex Service Station on Treelands Drive in Yamba before fleeing.

Details are still being investigated over the incident by Coffs/Clarence police.

It was part of a busy night for local police who also investigated two break and enter offences committed in Yamba overnight, and a break-in at popular Maclean cafe Botero.

Police are keen to hear from anybody with information relating to either robbery, and information can be given to Coffs/Clarence police or Crimestoppers.

More details to come.

armed robbery break-in coffs clarence police crime spree nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'I want to die': Woman charges at top cop with knives

    premium_icon 'I want to die': Woman charges at top cop with knives

    Crime THE incident happened right outside the Lismore Police Station this morning.

    • 20th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
    'Is there a bong or a bomb in town?'

    'Is there a bong or a bomb in town?'

    Offbeat Jacob Stewart was just saying what everyone else was thinking

    Man accused of murdering fellow inmate remains in custody

    premium_icon Man accused of murdering fellow inmate remains in custody

    Crime The inmate he allegedly killed was due to return to court in Ballina

    Why SCU won't punish staff or students for walking out today

    premium_icon Why SCU won't punish staff or students for walking out today

    Environment "The whole university council has endorsed this course of action”