Lower Clarence targeted in crime spree

The Lower Clarence has been hit with a spate of robberies and break-ins overnight as police investigate the alleged offenders.

In a terrifying incident last night a Yamba service station was allegedly robbed by an armed offender.

At 9.15pm on Thursday night, Coffs/Clarence police said a man demanded money from a cashier at the Caltex Service Station on Treelands Drive in Yamba before fleeing.

Details are still being investigated over the incident by Coffs/Clarence police.

It was part of a busy night for local police who also investigated two break and enter offences committed in Yamba overnight, and a break-in at popular Maclean cafe Botero.

Police are keen to hear from anybody with information relating to either robbery, and information can be given to Coffs/Clarence police or Crimestoppers.

More details to come.