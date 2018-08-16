Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Armed robbery hunt

by Angelo Risso
16th Aug 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are hunting a hooded gunman who robbed a convenience store in a brazen, daylight attack in an upmarket Sydney suburb.

The assailant threatened staff with a firearm and demanded cash in a convenience store on Cowper Road in Glebe about 8:30am on June 8 before fleeing.

Police today revealed the thief was caught by CCTV cameras wandering nearby streets around the time of the hold-up.

The footage shows him calmly strolling past children on the inner city street before ducking into a car park and raising the hood over his head.

Police have asked for anyone who recognises him to come forward with information.

armed robbery glebe gunman

Top Stories

    Terrifying break-ins have residents on edge

    premium_icon Terrifying break-ins have residents on edge

    Crime IN ONE nightmare incident a man, who was found hiding in the garage, left behind female underwear and blood in the sink.

    Lismore CBD rescue plan a 'long time coming'

    premium_icon Lismore CBD rescue plan a 'long time coming'

    Council News Bold initiative passes 6 votes to 5

    'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    premium_icon 'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    Business "We don't have neighbours... we have strangers, coming and going".

    How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    premium_icon How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    News It's official: Lismore roads are worse than those in Queensland

    Local Partners