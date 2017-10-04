27°
Armed robbery by suspect with claw hammer

A claw hammer was used in a service station robbery.
A claw hammer was used in a service station robbery.

POLICE are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Grafton yesterday.

Just after 3am on Tuesday police have been told a man armed with a claw hammer entered a service station on the Pacific Highway.

He threatened a 60-year-old male employee and stole cash before fleeing on foot.

The employee was not injured.

Police attached to Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and established a crime scene.

Investigators wish to speak with a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He has been described as aged in his 20s, of a thin build and wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

People are reminded they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

