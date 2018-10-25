Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay Patrick Casey has been denied bail after he allegedly robbed a Coast chemist by knife point.
Jay Patrick Casey has been denied bail after he allegedly robbed a Coast chemist by knife point. Facebook
Crime

Armed robbery accused remains behind bars

Chloe Lyons
by
24th Oct 2018 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of robbing a chemist of prescription medication has been denied access to rehabilitation because he's not addicted to an illegal drug.

Jay Patrick Casey, 42, is facing seven counts of attempted fraud and one count of armed robbery after he allegedly held up the Caloundra 7 Day Midnight Chemist with a knife last Friday.

He unsuccessfully attempted to make bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Lawyer Ben Rynderman told the court Mr Casey was in the throes of an addiction to Temazepam and had been unable to access rehabilitation programs as he wasn't using an illicit drug.

Mr Rynderman said Mr Casey, who has no prior criminal history, had a partial gastrectomy six months ago and was given painkillers which he beat an addiction to.

He then turned to sleeping pills.

The court heard Mr Casey had been connecting with the Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service for quite some time, but Magistrate Rod Madsen said it "clearly wasn't working for him".

Mr Madsen said the biggest risk of granting Mr Casey bail was the strength of his addiction.

He was refused bail and will appear for a committal mention on December 14.

armed robbery crime maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mum's fury: 'Giant pothole put my son in hospital'

    premium_icon Mum's fury: 'Giant pothole put my son in hospital'

    News "IT WAS absolutely terrifying... I drove to Lismore Hospital to find the horrible sight of Isaac lying flat on a bed with a neck brace and pelvic brace on."

    Tributes flow after death of 'community stalwart'

    Tributes flow after death of 'community stalwart'

    News Sad news: The community says goodbye to Emily Betteridge

    Citizen's arrest nabs Lismore airshow pervert

    premium_icon Citizen's arrest nabs Lismore airshow pervert

    Crime The man was observed taking suspicious photos of a nine-year-old

    One dog killed, two hurt at 'unsafe' off-leash park

    premium_icon One dog killed, two hurt at 'unsafe' off-leash park

    Council News Dog owners are pleading with the council for more fencing

    Local Partners