Armed robbery accused faces court

A man charged over two armed robberies including an alleged hold-up of a video store in Park Ave has appeared in Coffs Harbour Court. Trevor Veale

A MAN charged with using a meat cleaver and a screwdriver in two separate armed robberies in Coffs Harbour faced court on Wednesday.

Lindsay James Robertson, 35, from Albany Street, Coffs Harbour was refused bail and had his case adjourned until August 28.

Police allege Robertson used a meat cleaver to hold up two employees of the Network Video store in Park Ave on Thursday, July 5.

He allegedly stole property to the value of $645.70 including a till drawer, a set of keys and a USB.

Police will further allege the same man used a screwdriver to rob a woman in Park Avenue on Monday, July 9 taking a handbag, an iPhone, two sets of keys and two small purses containing cards.

Speaking at the time of the arrest Coffs Clarence Acting Crime Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly thanked his colleagues for their hard work in apprehending the man.

"A lot of good work, a lot of hours went into this," he said.

"What's happened today has culminated in a dangerous person now being inside the police station and for the people of Coffs Harbour I think that that is a good thing."