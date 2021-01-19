Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Crime

Armed police swarm NSW street

by Erin Lyons
19th Jan 2021 1:42 PM

A major police operation is under way in the Blue Mountains.

Armed police and emergency services are on the scene after being called to Lurline Street in Katoomba about 10am on Tuesday.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to an ongoing operation but no further information was available at this time.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News
Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed it was assisting police with the operation.

More to come

Originally published as Armed police swarm NSW street

More Stories

armed police crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Premium Content Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Crime A court has heard the man, who is seriously ill, travelled to Northern NSW to pick up 36kg of cannabis.

        REVEALED: How our fuel prices line up with the city

        Premium Content REVEALED: How our fuel prices line up with the city

        News Petrol is getting cheaper in the regions compared to the metro areas, but have our...

        10-year-old boy airlifted to hospital in 'serious' condition

        Premium Content 10-year-old boy airlifted to hospital in 'serious' condition

        News The rescue chopper was tasked on an urgent mission overnight

        Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        News The 31-year-old ‒ who allegedly bashed a man and set him on fire on Kyogle Rd ‒...