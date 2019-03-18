Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
Crime

Armed man tasered by cops in Sydney

18th Mar 2019 1:12 PM

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment an armed man was shot with a taser outside a police station in Sydney's west this morning.

In the footage obtained by the Nine Network, the man can be seen surrounded by officers outside Granville Police Station - and he appears to be carrying a knife.

 

The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.

It shows the man, dressed in a blue hoodie, advancing towards a policeman.

Despite being told several times by police to drop an item in his hands, the man refuses and officers can be seen firing a taser.

After being hit, a group of police officers can be seen wrenching the object from the man's arms and dragging him into the station.

The man will be taken to Westmead Hospital for assessment.

More Stories

armed man crime police sydney

Top Stories

    SES responds to 358 call-outs after heavy rain

    premium_icon SES responds to 358 call-outs after heavy rain

    Weather VOLUNTEERS cleared trees from houses, laid sandbags to stop water entering homes and helped people from their homes after heavy rain caused structural damage.

    Drunk driver who was caught 8 times appeals jail sentence

    premium_icon Drunk driver who was caught 8 times appeals jail sentence

    Crime The Woodburn man was sentenced to five months behind bars

    Public safety concerns raised in wake of fatal shooting

    premium_icon Public safety concerns raised in wake of fatal shooting

    Crime Security at NSW hospitals questioned in wake of fatal shooting

    Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    premium_icon Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    Crime Raids have hit Australian terrorist's family homes