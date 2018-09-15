Menu
Crime

Armed man shot by police after servo standoff

15th Sep 2018 9:33 AM

POLICE have shot a man after he was spotted randomly firing bullets in the middle of the street, sparking a flurry of triple 0 calls, in regional NSW.

About 4am Saturday morning police received calls about a man armed with a gun who was allegedly firing shots into the air and at cars in Monaro Street in Queanbeyan.

Officers found the man at a service station before he allegedly started firing towards police.

Police shot the man and treated him at the scene until paramedics arrived.

A firearm on the footpath next to a pool of blood and bandages. Picture: Sean Davey
Photographs from the scene on Saturday morning showed a firearm on the footpath next to a pool of blood and bandages.

He is currently being treated at Canberra Hospital however it is understood his injuries are not life threatening.

A critical incident investigation is underway to examine the police actions.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A critical incident investigation has been launched. Picture: Sean Davey
The man was found at a service station and after allegedly shooting towards officers, was himself shot by police.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Canberra Hospital.

An NSW critical incident team will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review

