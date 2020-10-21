Armed man shot by cops, woman arrested

An armed man was shot on the NSW Central Coast on Wednesday. Picture: Richard Noone

A man was shot by police and a woman arrested in a dramatic police operation on the NSW central coast on Wednesday morning.

Cops fired at the man as he stepped out of his car, The Daily Telegraph reports.

NSW Police said the man was armed at the time and was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a helicopter.

The incident has resulted in the closure of several roads, the lockdown of the local primary school and residents have been warned to avoid the area as helicopters continue to circle the neighbourhood.

The Entrance Public School principal Dave Stitt said in a statement to parents the school was in lockdown and all students had been accounted for and were safe.

"When local police give us the OK, we will be able to open the school up again," he said.

"We will attempt to keep you posted around current events as they arise.

"Please keep your distance from the school at the moment until it has been cleared by local command."

One witness said on Facebook she had seen the man being treated by paramedics on a nearby oval and he was suffering a neck wound.

Paramedics worked to treat the man before he was taken to hospital via helicopter. Picture: Richard Noone

