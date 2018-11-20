Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Man in custody after Ipswich lockdown

20th Nov 2018 11:01 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM

UPDATE: Police have revoked an emergency situation after an incident near Ipswich this morning.

A man was taken into custody at 10.40am after he had earlier barricaded himself in a house on Endeavour St at Barellan Point.

He had allegedly also armed himself with a knife and was making threats.

Police are treating the incident as a mental health matter.

An exclusion zone that was set up around Endeavour St at 8.40am has also been revoked.

Police would like to thank locals for their patience as they worked to resolve the situation.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

Armed man making threats shuts down Ipswich street

EARLIER: Police have declared an emergency situation in Barellan Point this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Endeavour St at 8.40am following reports a man with a knife was making threats.

It is believed he has barricaded himself in the house and police are treating it as a mental health incident.

Endeavour St near Oxley Dr is currently blocked off and people should avoid the area.

Officers remain on the scene.

 

barellan point emergency situation ipswich police mental health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Govt launches review of bottled water industry

    Govt launches review of bottled water industry

    Politics THE NSW Government has launched the independent review to ensure the community has the hard facts about the controversial extraction industry

    Hogan demands Royal Commission into supermarkets, petrol

    Hogan demands Royal Commission into supermarkets, petrol

    Politics Alleged price gouging a "huge impost" on country people

    Snow is set to fall ... just not here ... it's gonna be hot

    premium_icon Snow is set to fall ... just not here ... it's gonna be hot

    Weather But there are storms and a cold front on the horizon

    PHOTOS: What goes on during a male nude calendar shoot

    premium_icon PHOTOS: What goes on during a male nude calendar shoot

    Whats On The men featured could be serving your next meal

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners