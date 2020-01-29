Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mr Barrs is charged with two counts of going armed to cause fear which Magistrate Terrence Browne described as “serious charges”.
Mr Barrs is charged with two counts of going armed to cause fear which Magistrate Terrence Browne described as “serious charges”.
Crime

Armed man in Centrelink ‘having a very bad day’

by Grace Mason
29th Jan 2020 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly armed himself with a metal bar, smashing a door at a Cairns health facility and confronting staff at Centrelink, has been granted bail but ordered to stay away from both places.

Scott James Barrs, 35, was leaving the Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs on Aplin St in the CBD on Tuesday morning after a conversation with staff when he allegedly pulled a jemmy bar from his clothing and struck a door.

Police have alleged he then walked to Centrelink next door and confronted staff before security officers arrived and he surrendered the bar.

Mr Barrs' defence solicitor Alan Watkins said his client had been frustrated because he had applied for a disability pension in November but was still yet to hear a response.

He said the former diesel fitting apprentice had been forced to stop working due to his dystonia, which causes facial ticks, and had also been diagnosed with bipolar.

"He made full and frank admissions (to police)," Mr Watkins said during a bail application for Mr Barrs.

"He also apologised to the persons present at the time."

Mr Barrs is charged with two counts of going armed to cause fear which Magistrate Terrence Browne described as "serious charges".

He ordered he not go to either the Centrelink or the ATODs offices on Aplin St and adjourned the case until February 26.

"(He told police) he had a very bad day," Magistrate Browne said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to people or property.

More Stories

Show More
armed attack centrelink

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Casino man to be sentenced over fatal crash

        premium_icon Casino man to be sentenced over fatal crash

        News THE 21-year-old was supported by his family when he faced Lismore Local Court today.

        SCU researcher’s groundbreaking study into human evolution

        premium_icon SCU researcher’s groundbreaking study into human evolution

        News HE’S pioneering the use of fossil dating to study teeth

        Rain brings insects and threat of Three Day Sickness

        premium_icon Rain brings insects and threat of Three Day Sickness

        News ANIMALS affected experience a sudden onset of fever and are often reluctant to...

        University issues coronavirus warning to staff and students

        University issues coronavirus warning to staff and students

        News Southern Cross University health warning to nine campuses.