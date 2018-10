A man armed with a handgun and wearing a balaclava has carjacked a ute in Sydney's west.

A 23-year-old man in a Toyota Hilux stopped at the intersection of Hedges and Loscoe streets in Fairfield at around 8.45pm yesterday.

A man approached the vehicle, threatened the driver and ordered him out of the vehicle before driving off with it.

The driver was shaken but unharmed.