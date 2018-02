Five year old Arlow Chapman of Wollongbar is excited to be starting school today.

Cathy Adams

ARLOW Chapman is just one of hundreds of children starting school for the first time this year.

The five-year-old from Wollongbar said he was very excited to be starting school at Wollongbar Public School on Monday, and was looking forward to reading books.

