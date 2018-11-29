Arias adore Amy Shark's debut album

AMY SAYS HI: Singer and songwriter Amy Shark has taken home three Aria awards.

THE Gold Coast's Amy Shark has taken out Apple Music Album of the Year, Best Female Artist and Best Pop Release at the 2018 Aria Awards, weeks out from her Falls Festival debut.

The 32-year-old has had a whirlwind 2018 which included an international tour, the release of her debut album, Love Monster, and nine Aria Award nominations.

A humbled Shark spoke recently of finding out she had been nominated for Apple Music Album of the Year.

"I think that it's huge and obviously I'm really proud of the album and I'm so glad that it's in that category, because it's a hard category to get in; it's not one that everyone will be nominated for so it's an achievement in itself."

Following years of hard work trying to make her break into the music industry, fans across the world well and truly adore the charismatic songstress.

"There's a massive percent of it that is work, and I need to make sure I am concentrating and not letting myself get too overwhelmed, but then there's definitely moments when like, I can't believe I'm in Minneapolis and there's a line down the road, it's crazy.

"I make sure I sit down and really take it all in because it is impressive and I'm so proud of everything that my team and I have achieved.

Selling out venues all over Europe, Australia and America as well as an appearance at Splendour in the Grass, Shark's upcoming set at Falls Festival on Wednesday December 2 is another feather to add to her cap.

"I'm really excited.

"(Falls) always have such a great line up. It's very exciting that I'm actually playing one."