Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller during Coachella 2018. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram
Celebrity

Ariana breaks silence after Mac’s shock death

by New York Post
15th Sep 2018 9:06 AM

ARIANA Grande has broken her silence about Mac Miller's death, taking to Instagram with a sweet video of her ex boyfriend.

The pop star, 25, took to Instagram a week after shock news the rapper, 26, had died from an apparent overdose.

"I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore," she captioned a video of Miller, who is seen telling her a story as he laughs and smiles.

Grande, who dated Miller for two years before the couple broke it off in May this year, seemingly addressed his struggles with substance abuse, continuing: "I really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.

"i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

Miller died last Friday. He was found at his home in California and pronounced dead at the scene.

A few days after the news broke, Grande paid tribute to him with a touching photo she took of him when they were together, however she didn't caption it.

Mac and Ariana. Picture: Instagram
An autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death won't be released until the coroner receives the toxicology results.

Grande's words come just days after a report revealed she was Miller's rock when he was first sobering up.

"There could not have been anybody more supportive of him being sober than Ariana," Miller's friend Shane Powers told US media.

"I saw that, I was around it, I took phone calls from her, 'how do I help? What do I do?' This little girl was unbelievably involved and helpful to him being healthy."

Grande became engaged to her fiance, US comedian Pete Davidson, a month after her and Miller called it quits.

