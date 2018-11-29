Menu
British pop singer Rita Ora, pictured in Sydney today, ahead of her appearance at the 2018 ARIA Awards. Picture: David Swift.
Fashion & Beauty

ARIAs fashion goes next level

by Staff writers
29th Nov 2018 5:39 AM

The ARIA Awards might have been dished out, but there's still plenty of time for the internet to weigh-in on celebs' fashion choices.

It might have been dark and stormy in Sydney for the Australian music industry's night of nights, but that didn't stop celebs radiating in some stunning - and questionable - outfits.

From Sophie Monk's daggy T-shirt wearing dad, to Imogen Anthony's bizarre 'sassy, b**ch, wh*re' cut-out and R'n'B icon Mya's incredbile gown, take a look at the fashion hits and misses of the 32nd Annual ARIA Awards.

Andrew Monk made clear who he was, alongside his daughter Sophie Monk. Picture: Matrix
Sophie Monk on the red carpet. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Sophie Monk on the red carpet. Picture: Jonathan Ng

 

Sophie Monk. Picture: Getty
Nicole Kidman will attend with niece Lucia Hawley. Picture: Instagram
Kidman’s appearance was unexpected, but she showed up in serious style. Picture: Getty
Her partner, Keith Urban, is hosting the awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Sir Bob Geldof arrives. Picture: Getty
Sir Bob Geldof arrives. Picture: Matrix
5 Seconds of Summer hit the red carpet. Picture: Jonathan Ng
5 Seconds of Summer have been nominated for four awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Rita Ora made quite the entrance. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Rita Ora. Picture: Christian Gilles
Rita Ora. Picture: Getty
Imogen Anthony. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Courter of red carpet controversy, Imogen Anthony, isn’t shying away from the cameras. Picture: Getty
Imogen Anthony. Picture: Matrix
DJ Havana Brown took a break from the mixing decks. Picture: Christian Gilles
Havana Brown donned a eye-catching white frock. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Richard Wilkins and Virginia Burmeister. Picture: Getty
Montaigne arrives. Picture: Getty
“For Your Love” singer Montaigne let her face do the talking with a punchy political message. Picture: AAP
Christian Wilkins and Andrew Kelly. Picture: Getty
Rockin’ up to the ARIAs like... Picture: AAP
Jessica Mauboy. Picture: AAP
Jessica Mauboy at the 2018 ARIA Awards Red Carpet held at The Star in Pyrmont. Picture: Christian Gilles
Jasmine Yunupingu and Jessica Mauboy. Picture: Getty
Amy Shark. Picture: AAP
George Maple, thinking pink Picture: Getty
George Maple taking cues from Lady Gaga’s carpet style. Picture: Picture: Jonathan Ng
Sonia Kruger. Picture: Getty
TODAY Extra host isn’t letting a little bit of rain dampen her red carpet experience. Picture: Matrix
Vera Blue. Picture: Getty
Kasey Chambers with children Arlo, Poet and Talon. Picture: AAP
Alli Simpson. Picture: Getty
Dom Thomas and Tayla Damir. Picture: Getty
Strike a pose. Picture: Matrix
Ksenija Lukich stunned in a long, sequined dress. Picture: Christian Gilles
Red Wiggle Simon Pryce his wife, Dorothy the Dinosaur actress Lauren Hannaford. Picture: Christian Gilles
Former Channel [V] host Carissa Walford kept it simple with a LBD. Picture: Getty
Vance Joy. Picture: Getty
Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles of Peking Duk. Picture: Getty
Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles of Peking Duk. Picture: Getty
Instagram model Sarah Ellen. Picture: Getty
Sammy Robinson. Picture: Getty
Jess Dunbar and Matt Price. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Courtney Barnett arrives. Picture: AAP
Amy Shark and Courtney Barnett. Picture: Getty
Beau Ryan. Picture: AAP
Sheppard arrive. Picture: AAP
Liv Phyland all smiles. Picture: Matrix
‘The Loop’ host Liv Phyland stands out. Picture: Getty
Sylvia Jeffreys. Picture: Getty
David Campbell. Picture: Getty
Dj Helena Ellis. Picture: Christian Gilles
DJ Helena Ellis. Picture: Getty
X-Factor Australia 2013 contestant Barry Southgate. Picture: Matrix
Josh Moss and Amelia Marni. Picture: Getty
Millie Fuller and Mark O'Dare. Picture: Matrix
Cassidy McGill. Picture: Matrix
Timomatic. Picture: Getty
Troy Cassar-Daley and wife Laurel Edwards. Picture: AAP
Alex the Astronaut. Picture: Getty
Katie Noonan. Picture: Getty
Megan Washington. Picture: AAP
Aussie electronic trio PNAU looking sharp. Picture: Getty
Client Liaison. Picture: AAP
Cub Sport. Picture: AAP
KLP. Picture: Getty
Briggs and Trials from A.B. Original. Picture: AAP
Alex Lahey. Picture: Getty
Mya. Picture: Christian Gilles
Mya. Picture: Christian Gilles
Mya. Picture: Matrix
Pop favourite Samantha Jade wows in a barely-there blue number despite the cold weather. Picture: AAP
Samantha Jade. Picture: AAP
Troye Sivan. Picture: Getty
Vera Blue. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Kira Puru. Picture: Getty
Nathaniel Willemse. Picture: Matrix
