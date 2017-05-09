Byron Shire's rates to rise by 33.5% over four years

TUESDAY 2.29pm: BYRON Labor have condemned the Byron Shire Council's approved request to raise rates by 33.5% - the largest rise in NSW.

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) today approved the request by Byron Shire councillors to raise rates.

Byron Labor Secretary Asren Pugh said: "This is a betrayal of our community, who overwhelmingly rejected any additional rate rise during councils so-called consultation.

"It was only the Labor councillors, Paul Spooner and Jan Hackett, that voted against this drastic cost of living increase on local residents.

"This increase is permanent and will mean that Byron Shire has the highest rates on the North Coast, putting further pressure on cost of living and housing affordability for the shires poorest residents.

"The 33.5% increase for Byron Shire residents is by far the biggest increase across all local government areas in NSW. This is an indictment on the ability of our council to manage its finances." Mr Pugh said.

"We urgently call on Byron Shire councillors to consider the alternatives that Byron Labor have outlined, including:

• Ensuring that this rate rise is applied to the millionaire business landlords who benefit from tourism, and not to residents

• Expanding business rates to all Air BnB and Holiday Let properties in the Shire, as they take away permanent rental accommodation

• Increasing parking fees at tourism hotspots like Main Beach and Wategos

Asren Pugh said: "Byron Labor wants a vibrant, diverse community that includes housing that people can afford to live in.

"We don't want long time residents forced out because they can't afford to pay councils exorbitant rates. It is a shame that this council doesn't agree."

IPART approved increases to rates for the following councils. All other councils will stay the same, including neighbouring Tweed and Lismore councils.

• Ballina - temporary 1 year increase of 3.4% above rate peg

• Shoalhaven - temporary 1 year increase of 11.7% above rate peg

• Bellingen - total increase of 6% including rate peg

• Port Macquarie Hastings - total increase of 5.39% including rate peg • Inverell - total increase of 22.21% including rate peg

TUESDAY 13.36pm: BYRON and Ballina Shires are among eight of the 128 councils across NSW to have made a special variation application to increase rates for their 2017-18 budgets.

Both increases are designed to enable councils to fund projects in their local areas, but how will these rates affect you?

Ballina

Residents of Ballina Shire can expect a temporary one year increase in general income of 4.9%, including the 1.5% rate peg.

The council asked for a 17.64% cumulative increase over 3 years to be retained permanently in the rate base, but the request was declined in favour of the temporary increase.

IPART Chair Dr Peter Boxall said the rate increase is designed to assist council in their efforts to fund the Healthy Waterways program and infrastructure asset renewal, while still maintaining its financial sustainability in 2017-18.

"The average residential rate will increase by $45 in 2017-18, the average business rate by $184 and the average farmland rate by $68, but rates in 2018-19 will reduce unless another special variation is sought and approved," Dr Boxall said.

The increase is expected to be removed at the end of 2017-18.

Byron

Residents of the Byron Shire should expect a permanent increase in the general revenue by 7.5% for each of the next four years.

The rate increase is to supply the funds to reduce the council's infrastructure backlog and improve financial stability.

The cumulative increase of 33.55% is 24.24% more than the assumed rate peg increase over the four year period.

"The average residential rate will increase by $83 in 2017-18 or by $377 over four years. Average business rates will rise by $241 in the first year, while farmland rates will go up by an average of $95," Dr Boxall said.

All percentages include the 1.5% rate peg applicable to all NSW councils in 2017-18, and the rate peg in subsequent years.