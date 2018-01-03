Are you up for the Triple Chopper Challenge?

ARE you keen to take on the annual Ballina to Byron Coastal Charity Walk this year?

Or are you a glutton for punishment and thinking about tackling the Triple Chopper Challenge?

Either way, registration for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter coastal Charity Walk has opened.

There are three charity walks - Tweed Coast, Ballina to Byron and Coffs Coast - take on one walk, or all three walks to complete the 77km Triple Chopper Challenge.

Tweed Coast Walk - The inaugural walk is on Sunday March 25 starting at Family Park in Fingal (next to the Rovers Surf Life Saving Club) and follow the coastline to Lions Park, Kingscliff (7km).

The walk continues along the walkway parallel to Moss Lane, Sutherland St (following Cudgen Creek) turning left at the Sutherland St/Casuarina St intersection then follow path on to beach to Central Park, Salt Village (12km).

Back on to the beach walkers continue past Cabarita SLSC to Lions Park in Norries Head (19km).

First start wave is at 8.00am and then further starts occur every 15 minutes through to 9.00am, with those registered for the longest distance (19km to Byron Bay) starting first. Participants walking shortest distance to Kingscliff (7km) will be in the last start.

Participant costs

Fingal, Tweed Heads to:

Lions Park, Kingscliff (7km) $25

Central Park, Salt Village (12km) $35

Lions Park, Norries Head (19km) $45

Ballina To Byron Bay Coastal Charity Walk - In 2018 the route is reversed with the Ballina to Byron Bay Coastal Charity Walk starting at Missingham Park in Ballina, following the coastline north to Lennox Head, Broken Head, Tallow Beach to Cape Byron Lighthouse finishing at Denning Park in Byron Bay, next to the Surf Life Saving Club.

The route is mixed terrain with stunning scenery from Ballina to Lennox Head (13km), Broken Head (25km) and finishing at Byron Bay (37km).

Participant costs

Ballina to:

Lennox Head (13km) $50pp

Broken Head (25km) $65pp

Byron Bay (37km) $75pp

First start wave is at 7.00am and then further starts occur every 10 minutes through to 8 am, with those registered for the longest distance (37km to Byron Bay) start first. Participants walking shortest distance to Lennox Head (13km) will be in the last start wave at approx 8am.

Coffs Coast Charity Walk - IN 2018 a new route will start at Boronia Park and proceeds to Bonville Headland, Sawtell and follows the Solitary Islands Walk on Murray's Beach through to Boambee Headland, Boambee Beach to the Coffs Harbour Jetty a distance of 14km.

The walks are an all-terrain challenge across sand, bush track and roads and should not be underestimated by any walker.

A 21km half marathon distance is also offered with a 7km track from the Coffs Jetty to Coffs Headland (return).

The spectacular scenery creates an awe inspiring backdrop for the Charity Walk. Participants can walk or run at any pace however it is a non-competitive social event.

Participant costs

Sawtell to:

Coffs Harbour Jetty (14km) $35pp

Add 7km (21km) $40pp

First start wave is at 8.00am and then every 15minutes through to 8.00am, with those registered for the 21km starting first.

The event will finish next to the Harbourside Markets.

Triple Chopper Challenge - all 3 walks - 77KM

Take on all 3 walks to complete the 77km Triple Chopper Challenge:

Fingal to Norries Head - 19km - Sunday March 25 2018

Ballina to Byron Bay - 37km - Sunday May 27 2018

Sawtell to Coffs Jetty + Headlands Loop - 21km - Sunday June 24 2018

Participant costs

$125pp

Surcharges for payment by credit card / PayPal will apply.

Facts about the walks

All participant fees are a tax deductible donation to Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter. Additional fundraising is encouraged and we provide you with an opportunity to set up a Everyday Hero Event Page during registration so that you can support our helicopter heroes.

Fuelling stations - water, fruit, lollies and food for purchase - are provided along the way. Participants need to bring their own water bottle to keep the event spaces clean by walking green.

Participants can enter individually or in teams of 2-20 people. Minimum age is 12 years old (accompanied by a paying adult).

Teams: All team members must walk the same distance and start at the same time.

Individual Walkers: Can choose any start time or distance (excluding the runners start time).

Runners: Must select the allocated runners starting time.

Visit the event website for details & to register

Rescue Crew Officer with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Lismore Tom Lee Lewis shares his training tips for the walks.

I have constructed a six and 10 week program to help with your training fitness is the ideal preparation for anyone participating in the charity walk.

Diet: A healthy, balanced diet high in protein, whole-grains, vegetables and fruit will also aid your progression and recovery.

Set a Personal or Team Goal: When undertaking a challenge like this it is valuable to set yourself a personal or team goal. Something that will motivate you and provide you with a sense of achievement.

After you have set yourself a goal, write it down and put it somewhere that you can see every day to remind you of the challenge you have set.

This challenge is a great way to get fit, lose weight or achieve a personal goal, make new friends along the way and most of all have fun.

Stretch It Out: Stretching is a vital part of exercise pre and post training and before and after the walk. Always stretch warm muscles to avoid injury. Stretching helps to improve flexibility, makes you feel more relaxed, enhances movement, promotes circulation and protects against injury.

It's all about your feet: One of your most important pieces of equipment is a pair of good running shoes. Old shoes or ones that fit incorrectly can cause injury.

If you are going to strap your feet for the race make sure you test run it before the race as the tape can cause more injury if put on incorrectly or if you haven't used it before.

A Safe & Clean Environment: You should always be mindful of safety, the environment, nutrition, hydration, and your general health during training and throughout the charity walk.

Please do not litter, respect the environment, as all the places you will be walking through are national parks.

All participants should carry a mobile phone, or if walking in teams one person in the team should carry a mobile. An emergency phone number will be displayed on the back of each participant numbered bib - which you receive upon check in - to be used in case of injury or for any participant who wants to pull out.