Are you up for the challenge?

More than 570 competitiors entered in the 2018 Samson Challenge in Lismore, raising more than $25,000 for charity Our Kids. SOK Images

THE Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge is on this Saturday, March 2 at Hepburn Park in Goonellabah.

More than 150 teams will have a staggered start from 6.45am, with teams coming from as far as Melbourne and Brisbane to compete in the charity event raising funds for Our Kids.

The Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge is a team event, where four people in each team will complete in 10 gruelling challenges including strength activities, running, swimming and an outdoor obstacle course. The fittest team will take home the Samson Title.

This year the Samson has four events; The Samson, Samson Kids, Samson Solo and Samson Sprint.

Our Kids raises money for medical equipment so kids in Northern NSW can receive specialist medical care locally.

The Samson is looking to raise over $25,000 to help purchase a Humidicrib to care for sick babies.