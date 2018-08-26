Are you up for the challenge of this popular fun run?

Teams "Warming up for the Challenge" represent were Lords Taverners, NAB and Lismore City Council.Pictured: Denis Byrne, Lords Taverners, Danika Horn NAB, Nigel Rumble NAB, Harry Young NAB, Ben Hazell NAB, Nathan Dee Lismore City Council and Andrew walker Lismore City Council ahead of 2018 Darrel Chapman Fun Run.

TEAMS across the region are busy training to take home the new NAB Corporate and Community Challenge trophy at the Darrel Chapman Fun Run next month.

The event has a long history as a regular fixture on the Lismore calendar for over 21 years.

Each year keen runners, walkers and families join in to raise funds for Our Kids.

The addition of the Corporate Challenge and the Community Challenge this year are encouraging local businesses and community groups to register together as a team under their own banner, and have brought out some hot competition between businesses.

The team with the highest number of registrations will take home the title.

"The Team Challenge is a perfect way to encourage our local businesses and community groups to join in and create a bit of friendly competition while supporting Our Kids,” Nigel Rumble, NAB Business Banking Executive, said.

As in previous years, the fun run will include the Our Kids 4km walk/run, the Lords Taverners 10km run and the Masters Half Marathon.

The varied course enables everyone to be included and encouraged; anyone can walk or run and just have fun.

"The Darrel Chapman Fun Run is an iconic event for Lismore, it brings business and the community together for one cause in the heart of our city which is fantastic,” Leanne Clark, Lismore City Council Event officer, said.

The Darrel Chapman Fun Run Benefits Our Kids, a local charity that raises money to purchase lifesaving paediatric equipment for local hospitals, to keep our kids local when needing medical care.

To register your team head to www.darrelchapman.com.

For questions regarding the event, call the Our Kids Office on 6620 2705.

This year's event is sponsored by the NAB.

On 9 September the Darrel Chapman Fun Run will start in Woodlark St, Lismore.