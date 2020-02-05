Are you tough enough for this challenge?

IT’S on again and this time, it’s the 10th anniversary of the fitness fundraiser which brings together people from all walks of life with one aim – to help Our Kids.

On March 6 and 7, the Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge will bring together hundreds of competitors from NSW and south east Queensland to raise funds for Our Kids.

These keen competitors, or ‘Samsonites’ as they are known, have already started training, including a team from Goonellabah Sport and Aquatic Centre.

Our Kids spokeswoman Rebekka Battista said in 2020 proceeds from the event will go towards helping to purchase one of two wireless CTG machines to help monitor babies and mums during labour.

The equipment which helps record foetal heartbeats and contractions during labour was worth $40,000, but the benefits to young families were immeasurable.

The Samson has four events; Samson Solo, Samson Teen Sprint, Samson Kids and the Samson Team Event.

The team event has teams of four people completing 10 gruelling challenges including; strength activities, running, swimming and an outdoor obstacle course.

Held at Hepburn Park in Goonellabah, the run goes through the streets to GSAC for the swim leg then a run back to the oval for the last two fitness legs.

The fastest team will take home the Samson Title.

This year the 41st Battalion Royal New South Wales Regiment (41 RNSWR), Lismore’s local Army Reserve unit, will be there helping to marshal on the day along with more than 100 volunteers.

The day also features the GSAC Health Expo along with the Southern Cross University Recovery Zone.

“The Samson is now 10 years old so we have a Mystery Leg to keep our competitors guessing that may include the number 10 … so watch this space,” Team Samson organiser Jason Clarke said.

“The Samson attracts people from all over the state and southeast Queensland who enjoy keeping fit,” he said.

“This event is a way to put your body to the test and at the same time help support local children.”

Registrations close February 14 via to www.lismoresamson.com or contact Our Kids on 6620 2705.