Are you sick of weddings every where you turn?

BYRON Shire Council have announced they want to crack down on the number of wedding venues in the popular holiday destination.

Each year has seen the Byron Shire increasingly become one of 'the' places to get hitched with the beauty of the hinterland bringing an increase in rural weddings.

With concerns the amount of wedding venues affect noise and traffic, council want to amend its Local Environmental Plan to restrict celebrations to a limited number of properties.

Director of sustainable environment and economy, Shannon Burt, said it was council's responsibility to find a balance that works for residents who choose to live rurally for peaceful lifestyles and the events industry.

"It seems that people can't get enough of the Byron Shire and this creates a lot of challenges for everyone, including Council, and the explosion of weddings and events is one example,” Ms Burt said.

"Currently there are a number of people using their properties for regular, unauthorised events, some of them quite large, and this means there are no controls for public safety, or protections in place for neighbours and Council plans to change this.

"Council wants to amend its Local Environmental Plan (LEP) to allow a limited number of properties to operate as function centres in rural parts of the Shire, subject to a range of conditions designed to minimise impact on neighbours.”

Any change to the Byron Shire LEP has to be made by the NSW Government and Council is preparing to undertake wide-ranging consultation with residents and the local events industry with aim of finding a balance for all stakeholders.

"We know this is contentious for residents and we need to find a workable solution for everyone so I encourage anyone who is interested in this issue to attend a community meeting, or have their say via an online survey,” Ms Burt said.

The information gathered during this process will be used to draft the changes to the LEP which will then go on public exhibition.

Public meetings:

. Bangalow: Monday March 26, 3:30 - 7:30pm (A & I Hall, Station Street)

. Federal: Tuesday March 27, 3:30 - 7:00pm (Jasper Corner Hall, Federal Road)

. Byron Bay: Thursday March 29, 3:30 - 7:30pm (Byron Community Centre Verandah Room, Jonson Street)

. Mullumbimby: Thursday April 5, 2:30 - 6:30pm (Mullumbimby Civic Memorial Hall 55 Dalley Street)

For more information call Rob van Iersel on 6626 7000.