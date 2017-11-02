Are you scared of the dark?

Lismore locals afraid of being in the dark in their own home a new study has shown.

OUR home is meant to be our sanctuary, a place where we can relax and rest.

Yet one in every three Lismore residents admit to feeling scared in their own home, according to new *research commissioned by Philips Lighting.

The research also reveals that three quarters of local adults are afraid of the dark, with the most common triggers including strange noises we can't explain (58%), allowing our imaginations to run wild (34%) and poor lighting or lack of access to lighting (19%).

More than one in 10 believe that they would feel safer, and more secure, with better lighting in their homes and a further 25% believe it would make them feel significantly more relaxed when the sun goes down.

Corrie Ackland, leading phobia expert, said the fear response was associated with the interpretation of threat.

"When people fear darkness, there is often an underlying concern that dangers like intruders are more common at night time and that we are more vulnerable when we are asleep,” Ms Ackland said.

"In darkness, we are unable to be reassured that there is no threat nearby so our fear and panic may escalate.”

To prove the dramatic impact that lighting can have in transforming a space, Philips Lighting conducted a unique social experiment - unhaunting one of Australia's most haunted locations - Manly Quarantine Station.

The unhaunted house was then put to the ultimate test, with an unsuspecting couple invited to stay the night.

Using only lighting and minimal props, the eerie location was transformed into a warm and inviting holiday home.

The couple enjoyed a romantic and relaxing evening before the home's haunted history was revealed, and their reaction was priceless.

Simon O'Donnelly, Marketing Manager from Philips Lighting ANZ, said more than a third of Australians said they feel scared in their own home, and poor lighting played a major role.

"As our research and experiment has shown, lighting has the power to transform not only a space, but the way we feel,” Mr O'Donnelly said.

Unsurprisingly the garage topped this list of most-scary rooms, followed by hallways and lounge rooms as the top three spaces that get the heart racing.

Interior design expert Sarah Ellison, who designed the lighting plan for the Philips Lighting unhaunting experiment, believes that light can dramatically transform any space.

"We took one of the most haunted locations in the country and made it feel like a warm, inviting sanctuary by using a clever lighting plan that worked with the space..”