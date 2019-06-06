Menu
FORKY: A scene from the first full trailer for the movie Toy Story 4.
Are you ready to go to infinity and beyond again?

Javier Encalada
6th Jun 2019 5:09 PM
WOODY and Buzz are back in Disney Pixar's brand new adventure, Toy Story 4.

When a new toy called Forky joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and Forky.

The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realise that they're worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

The original Toy Story was a 1995 film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. It was the first feature-length film to be entirely computer-animated, as well as the first feature film from Pixar.

Catch Toy Story 4 at a special advance screening.

Grab your cowboy hat on Wednesday, June 19, for a special advance screening, for adults only.

The children will be able to enjoy a Family Fun Day Screening on Sunday, June 23, 11am.

Toy Story 4 will be in cinemas from Thursday, June 20.

