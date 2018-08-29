Menu
READY FOR RACING: Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram (left) with Slipway Hotel owner John Hobson (centre) and manager Kel Campbell as they look forward to next week's Ballina Cup meeting.
Whats On

Are you ready for this year's Ballina Cup?

by Jacqueline Munro
29th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

START dry-cleaning those suits or hunting down your perfect raceday outfit and dust off those fascinators.

It's nearly time for Ballina's biggest annual event.

The 2018 Slipway Hotel Ballina Cup will race next Thursday, September 6, and is quickly shaping up to be one of the best yet.

"It's a really great race day for the Ballina Shire, and helps to showcase racing as well as the best of Ballina's business and produce,” Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram said.

"From a racing point of view, it's the biggest day for the shire.”

With more than $250,000 prizemoney up for grabs across the day, the event is drawing some of the region's best horses.

Mr Bertram said the jockey club had invested a lot of money into the race meeting to make sure it was one of the best.

"We've nearly doubled the average race-day purse,” he said. "The Ballina Cup alone has a prize of $65,000, which is equivalent to Brisbane metropolitan races,”

Of course, the day isn't just all about the horses.

The shire's most stylish have the opportunity to strut their stuff in the Fashions on the Field events and have the chance to win 'tons of great prizes'.

Pre-sale entry is $15 (or $20 at the gate), and gates open at 11am, with the first race jumping from 12.40pm.

