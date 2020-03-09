Are you ready for the Rappville and Kyogle Cup Race Day

The Rappville and Kyogle Cup Race Day will be held at Casino on March 21.

The Rappville and Kyogle Cup Race Day will be held at Casino on March 21.

SIX races will be held at this year's Rappville and Kyogle Cup Race Day.

The event will be held at the Casino Showgrounds and Racetrack.

Secretary-manager of the Casino Racing Club, Renee Opryszko, said the event would be a laid-back affair with a focus on the racing.

"Gates open at 11am with a gate fee of $10," she confirmed.

"The main race of the day is the Brett Harley Building Kyogle Cup.

"There will be six races, with the first to start after 1pm."

The cash prize for the Kyogle Cup this year is $5850 for first place.

Full TAB facilities, bar and food outlets will be available.

It will be at Casino Showgrounds and Racetrack, Summerland Way, on Saturday, March 21, from 11am. Entry is $10.

All children must be in the company of an adult.