Are you pumping water legally?

THE state water management authority has revealed the penalty for pumping water illegally on the Northern Rivers and across NSW is more than a $1million for individuals and $5million for corporations.

While some rain has fallen across the region, landholders and residents who are pumping water from properties have been reminded by NSW Department of Primary Industries - Lands and Water and the Natural resources access regulator (NRAR) to comply with NSW water management legislation or face heavy penalties.

Who needs a water license?

A NRAR spokesman said landholders can take water from a creek, or other water source on their property under "landholder rights" without a water licence or approval, (unless the work is a dam or bore), but only if the water is used for domestic consumption (normal household purposes) or for drinking water for stock.

The spokesman said the same rules apply to those who own or occupy a parcel of land which: has river, lake, or estuary frontage, or is overlying an aquifer.

They reminded landholders who want to take water from a creek on their property and use it for things other than domestic consumption and stock watering would need a water supply work approval approval which authorises the construction and use of the specified pump to take the water.

"They will also need a water access licence which authorises you to take water from the water source the creek is located within, using a specified water supply work," the spokesman said.

"They can take up to the maximum volume of water allocations which have been credited to the licence. They must comply with any restrictions on the licence regarding the times, rates or circumstances in which water can be taken, such as minimum flow heights at a nearby gauge, and requirements to keep records about the water you take."

Those wanting to take water from a creek which is not on their property would need a water supply work approval which authorises the construction and use of the specific pump used to take the water.

"The will further need a water access licence which authorises you to take water from the water source the creek is located within, using a specified water supply work," the spokesman said.

"You can take up to the maximum volume of water allocations which have been credited to the licence. You must comply with any restrictions on the licence regarding the times, rates or circumstances in which water can be taken, such as minimum flow heights at a nearby gauge, and requirements to keep records about the water you take."

If you need to have a water access licence and a water supply work to take water, it is an offence to:

take water without a licence

take water in contravention of the terms and conditions of a licence

take more water under a licence than has been credited to the licence under a water allocation

take water using a water supply work which is not specified on your licence

construct or use a water supply work without an approval

construct or use a water supply work in contravention of the terms and conditions of an approval.

"If you're prosecuted and found guilty of committing an offence, maximum penalties are $1.1 million for an individual and up to two years imprisonment, and $5.005 million for a corporation. There are also additional daily penalties for each day an offence continues," the spokesman said.

NRAR Chief Regulatory Officer Grant Barnes said NRAR encouraged all water users to know the rules and comply with the law.

"Water is a precious and finite resource, especially in times of drought, and ultimately the rules are there to ensure fair and lawful use by communities, irrigators, industry and for the environment," Mr Barnes said.

Mr Barnes said NRAR was a fair but firm regulator that won't hesitate to take the appropriate action when breaches of the law occur.

"NRAR's investigators and compliance officers travel all over the state's 57 water sharing plan areas, inspecting properties and assessing compliance with water users' licences and the Water Management Act 2000," he said.

"My NRAR investigators and compliance officers deliver a fair, transparent and enforceable water compliance system aiming to prevent water theft.

"NRAR investigates in response to reports of alleged breaches, incidents or other intelligence and accesses a range of technologies to support this work. We also exercise a range of proactive monitoring and compliance audit programs. By working together with the community, we can ensure fair and equitable access to water resources is maintained."

Established by the DPI under the Natural Resources Access Regulator Act 2017, the NRAR is independent regulatory body to oversee water management in the state.

To report illegal water activity head to: https://www.industry.nsw.gov.au/natural-resources-access-regulator/report-an-incident

To apply for a water license head to: https://www.industry.nsw.gov.au/water/licensing-trade