29°
News

Lismore musician sings to tune of $1 million

Cathy Adams
| 17th Aug 2017 12:53 PM
Goonellabah Newsagency have sold a $1million winning Lotto ticket.
Goonellabah Newsagency have sold a $1million winning Lotto ticket. The Northern Star

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THURSDAY 3.20pm:  A MUSICIAN from the Lismore area is singing to the tune of $1 million this afternoon after discovering he is a millionaire from winning division one in last night's Wednesday Lotto.

The shocked man was the only division one winner across Australia in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 3687 on August 17 2017 and takes home the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million.

Describing his win as life changing, the musician will share his good fortune and his talent with others by recording another CD.

The winning entry was purchased at Goonellabah Newsagency.  

The winner said: "Wooh! Thank you so much! This may take some time to sink in I think!  

"This is amazing! It's going to change my life. Oh my gosh, this is unbelievable!  

"I've been sitting here being sceptical about it because I wanted to hear it from the horse's mouth."   

The man won the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million in Wednesday Lotto draw 3687 on 17 August, but as his entry was not registered to a Players Club card, NSW Lotteries officials had no way of confirming the win until the winner came forward to claim his $1 million division one prize.

 "I play the same numbers every week and this is a big surprise. I've always said if I won a million bucks I'd look after myself, my family and my friends and now I'll be able to do that," he said.  

"I'll buy a nice little place somewhere and even go on a cruise somewhere.  

"I'm a singer guitarist so I'll be able record another CD now."  

 

THURSDAY 1.10pm: WITH the latest $1 million Lotto ticket still unclaimed, maybe you should check your numbers.

They winning numbers are:

10, 21, 5, 43, 34, 35  Supplementary 36, 12


NSW Lotteries said the New South Wales winner was the only division one winner across Australia in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 3687 on 17 August 2017 and takes home the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million.

As the entry was not registered to a Players Club card, NSW Lotteries officials have no way of contacting them and must wait for the ticketholder to check their entry.

The winning entry was purchased at Goonellabah Newsagency, Shop 3, Goonellabah Village Shopping Centre, 1 Simeoni Drive, Goonellabah.

The winning ticketholder is urged to contact NSW Lotteries as soon as possible on 131 868 to begin the prize claim process.

Goonellabah Newsagency owner Peter Witten said he was over the moon one of his customers had become an overnight millionaire.

"Goonellabah! How about that!" he exclaimed.

"It feels great to sell a division one winning entry.  It's been a fair while since we sold the last division one so great to have one again.

"It's good news for the people in Goonellabah and for our lucky winner."

NSW Lotteries spokesperson Matt Hart said there were a million reasons why Lismore residents and visitors should immediately check their Lotto entries.

"Imagine winning a neat $1 million! It's the type of news you would want to hear straight away!  How would your weekend plans change knowing you're now a millionaire?" he said.

"We're keen to unite the latest Lismore winner with their prize so we are urging anyone who bought an entry in last night's draw to check their ticket - either online at thelott.com, with the Lott mobile app or at a retail outlet."

NSW Lotteries reminds players of the importance of registering their tickets to a Players Club card so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.

Last financial year, there were 82 division one winning Monday and Wednesday Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $80 million.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 262 so far this calendar year, including 74 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

THURSDAY 12.53pm: SOMEONE out there became a millionaire overnight, they just don't know it yet.

 

Goonellabah Newsagency have sold a $1million winning Lotto ticket.
Goonellabah Newsagency have sold a $1million winning Lotto ticket. The Northern Star

An unregistered ticket, bought at Goonellabah Newsagaency, won $1 million dollars in the Wednesday Lotto draw last night.

Staff at the store said NSW Lotteries were yet to hear from the lucky winner.

They said it wasn't their biggest win - the winning ticket for $7 million claims that title - but they were excitedly waiting for the winner to come forward and claim their prize.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  $1 million goonellabah newsagency lotto win northern rivers community

Readers emphatic on Australia Day debate

Readers emphatic on Australia Day debate

THE vast majority of commenters on our Facebook page were opposed to any change.

Hogan holds firm on Australia Day date

MP Kevin Hogan at the opening of the Ballina Marine Tower on North Wall.

PAGE MP slaps down Lismore City Council over planned date change

Traditional Country music festival across the region

LINE UP: Country singer Reg Poole.

The Cedar Guitar Country Music Awards 2017

Gig guide: hot shows on our stages this week

DUO: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring together to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2. Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole have stayed at the forefront of Australian country music for close to two decades, and the combination of these two dynamic performers has proven to be a hit with live audiences having toured the country on several occasions since their first encounter almost 20 years ago. Adam and Beccy have finally taken their favourite list of country duets to the studio and they have now hit the road with The Great Country Song Book Volume II Tour. At the Ballina RSL Club this Saturday from 8.30pm. Details from ballinarsl.com.au

Music, theatre, karaoke, forums and more

Local Partners

Design student makes it to semis for prestigious awards

DAREL Bonanno has been selected as a semi-finalist in the international Adobe Design Achievement Awards.

Fawcett Bridge to close for load testing

Fawcett Bridge will close for load testing.

Closure to test current load capacity on bridge

Fairy floss-coloured musical for Ballina

CAST: Jo Fletcher, Helen Jarvis, Candace Baldwin and Jade Rushwood play four girls with big skirts, big voices and big dreams.

The Marvelous Wonderettes by Ballina Players

Bee Gees music is 'stayin' alive' 40 years later

HOT HITS: The Australian Bee Gees Show is coming to the Northern Rivers.

Show celebrates 40 years of Saturday Night Fever

Expo to help you discover your career

Do you know someone who would benefit from a Careers expo?

Richmond Valley youth are invited to careers expo on August 28.

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

SOLD Prior to market for complex record price.

10/35-39 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 2 $730,000-$730...

We are pleased to announce the highly successful sale of this Resort Style Dual Key Apartment in the heart of Byron Bays Tourist strip before launching it to the...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction