Lismore musician sings to tune of $1 million

THURSDAY 3.20pm: A MUSICIAN from the Lismore area is singing to the tune of $1 million this afternoon after discovering he is a millionaire from winning division one in last night's Wednesday Lotto.

The shocked man was the only division one winner across Australia in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 3687 on August 17 2017 and takes home the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million.

Describing his win as life changing, the musician will share his good fortune and his talent with others by recording another CD.

The winning entry was purchased at Goonellabah Newsagency.

The winner said: "Wooh! Thank you so much! This may take some time to sink in I think!

"This is amazing! It's going to change my life. Oh my gosh, this is unbelievable!

"I've been sitting here being sceptical about it because I wanted to hear it from the horse's mouth."

The man won the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million in Wednesday Lotto draw 3687 on 17 August, but as his entry was not registered to a Players Club card, NSW Lotteries officials had no way of confirming the win until the winner came forward to claim his $1 million division one prize.

"I play the same numbers every week and this is a big surprise. I've always said if I won a million bucks I'd look after myself, my family and my friends and now I'll be able to do that," he said.

"I'll buy a nice little place somewhere and even go on a cruise somewhere.

"I'm a singer guitarist so I'll be able record another CD now."

THURSDAY 1.10pm: WITH the latest $1 million Lotto ticket still unclaimed, maybe you should check your numbers.

They winning numbers are:

10, 21, 5, 43, 34, 35 Supplementary 36, 12



NSW Lotteries said the New South Wales winner was the only division one winner across Australia in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 3687 on 17 August 2017 and takes home the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million.

As the entry was not registered to a Players Club card, NSW Lotteries officials have no way of contacting them and must wait for the ticketholder to check their entry.

The winning entry was purchased at Goonellabah Newsagency, Shop 3, Goonellabah Village Shopping Centre, 1 Simeoni Drive, Goonellabah.

The winning ticketholder is urged to contact NSW Lotteries as soon as possible on 131 868 to begin the prize claim process.



Goonellabah Newsagency owner Peter Witten said he was over the moon one of his customers had become an overnight millionaire.



"Goonellabah! How about that!" he exclaimed.



"It feels great to sell a division one winning entry. It's been a fair while since we sold the last division one so great to have one again.



"It's good news for the people in Goonellabah and for our lucky winner."



NSW Lotteries spokesperson Matt Hart said there were a million reasons why Lismore residents and visitors should immediately check their Lotto entries.



"Imagine winning a neat $1 million! It's the type of news you would want to hear straight away! How would your weekend plans change knowing you're now a millionaire?" he said.



"We're keen to unite the latest Lismore winner with their prize so we are urging anyone who bought an entry in last night's draw to check their ticket - either online at thelott.com, with the Lott mobile app or at a retail outlet."



NSW Lotteries reminds players of the importance of registering their tickets to a Players Club card so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.



Last financial year, there were 82 division one winning Monday and Wednesday Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $80 million.



The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 262 so far this calendar year, including 74 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

THURSDAY 12.53pm: SOMEONE out there became a millionaire overnight, they just don't know it yet.

Goonellabah Newsagency have sold a $1million winning Lotto ticket. The Northern Star

An unregistered ticket, bought at Goonellabah Newsagaency, won $1 million dollars in the Wednesday Lotto draw last night.

Staff at the store said NSW Lotteries were yet to hear from the lucky winner.

They said it wasn't their biggest win - the winning ticket for $7 million claims that title - but they were excitedly waiting for the winner to come forward and claim their prize.