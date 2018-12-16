Are you old enough to be a fan?

DRAGON: Australian band Dragon will be performing in the Bay later this month.

DRAGON: Australian band Dragon will be performing in the Bay later this month. Contributed

ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Dragon are coming to the area with a double show featuring UK Chart Toppers of the 1980s and their own hits.

The 80s UK Chartbusters Tour takes some of Dragon's favourite songs, by the bands they respect the most, for a massive party jam-packed of hits.

Band member and music icon Todd Hunter said hits from bands like Queen, Tears for Fears, The Police, Madness and Duran Duran were some of those that had made it onto the tour's set-list.

"It's a two-hour show, and we play all the 1980's UK hits in the first set, and all our songs in the second part," he said.

Hunter said the song list was selected with only one premise: they had to be hits the whole band enjoyed playing.

"This is the third year we do something like this, last year it was Aussie chart busters, so what we do is we talk about it, and if there is any song someone doesn't like we just move on.

"You don't want them to be covers, so you can't do songs that are too well-known or not well-known enough, because you don't want people scratching their heads.

"They are songs from that era but played by Dragon, with the Dragon sound, and if we can't make it live and breath something into it, then we won't do it.

"We are doing Heroes by Bowie, Under Pressure, Let's Dance, Everybody Wants to Rule The World, Karma Chameleon, which is a lot of fun to play, Don't You Want Me Baby, Our House, Message in a Bottle, I Run, and White Wedding, among others."

Hunter said the second part of the show would be a selection of the best of the Dragon repertoire.

"We will start with Still in Love, Young Years, leading up to April Sun (in Cuba), Are You Old Enough and others."

Hunter said they had received an interesting response from young audiences in recent tours.

"People now are much more music literate," he said.

"We get a lot of young kids, because Are You Old Enough was a theme song to the recent TV remake of Puberty Blues."