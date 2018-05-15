Are you are a struggling parent? Help is here

NATIONAL FAMILIES WEEK: Family Referral Service caseworker Fiona Halligan and manager Patrick Deegan, with some of the green frog stress ball giveaways for National Families Week.

CELEBRATING the role families play in our society is the theme behind National Families Week on the Northern Rivers.

Held from May 15 to 21, National Families Week will be acknowledged by the North Coast Family Referral Service (FRS) who will be out and about at four Northern Rivers shopping centres with free give-aways and information.

Social Futures Family Referral Service manager Patrick Deegan, said the stalls at Lismore, Casino, Grafton and Murwillumbah, allow them to talk about the help and support that's out there for families.

He said there will also be fun interactive games for children to participate in.

"Including our green frog fishing game (and) giving parents and carers a chance to have a chat to us and see how we can help them,” he said.

"Life throws up a lot of challenges and parenting isn't always easy, sometimes parents don't know where to go to get help, or even that there is help out there for them.”

Mr Deegan said the FRS helps parents and carers navigate the range of support services out there.

He said the FRS is a free, confidential service which links families with young children from newborns to 18-years-old), to existing support services and community resources to ensure that children and young people are safe and well.

"At times parents are struggling, (but) we're here, we can help with all sorts of issues and provide practical assistance,” he said.

"Like help to sort out Centrelink payments, information on parenting programs and linking into ongoing support, (so) all parents need to do is call and we'll find the most appropriate services for them”.

The FRS roadshow will be available during National Families Week on:

. Tuesday 15 May: Goonellabah Shopping Centre, outside Coles from 10am - 2pm

. Wednesday 16 May: Grafton Shopping World, outside Coles from 10am - 2pm

. Friday 18 May: Casino Shopping Centre, outside Coles from 10am - 2pm

. Saturday 19 May - at the Murwillumbah Kinship Festival, Knox Park, Murwillumbah

The Family Referral Service is funded by NSW Health and can be contacted on 1800 338 774 or by email frs@socialfutures.org.au.

More information socialfutures.org.au/family-referral-service/