Tradie generic
Tradie generic Brett Wortman
Business

Are you a tradie? This company needs you

21st May 2019 2:00 PM
ARE you a tradie, supplier or other building professional looking for ongoing work?

An established construction business is expanding into the Northern Rivers, and they need more sub contractors.

Expressions of interest are now open for trades sub contractors to work with Advanced Buildings NSW.

The company specialises in insurance reinstatement, commercial, government and strata work.

"Due to our new expansion into the Northern Rivers and surrounding regions, we are looking to supplement our existing trades base,” the company wrote in an advertisement in The Northern Star.

They are seeking expressions of interest from building trades/services that meet our company requirements in areas including, but not limited to:

  • Carpentry
  • Plumbing
  • Electrical
  • Tiling
  • Roofing
  • Kitchens
  • Landscaping
  • Fencing
  • Plastering
  • Painting.

Professional services, including certifiers and engineers, are also needed.

For more information email anne.eveleigh@advancedbuildings.com.au or phone 1300 87 86 87.

Lismore Northern Star

