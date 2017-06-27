Are you a teenager in Lismore? Share your thoughts

MISSION Australia is urging Lismore's 15-19 year olds to speak up on personal concerns and broader issues that are important to them by participating in Youth Survey 2017 before it closes at the end of July.

The survey gives young people an opportunity to voice their concerns, aspirations and values on a range of issues.

Last year, 7,087 respondents from NSW were amongst nearly 22,000 participants nationwide who had their say. Mission Australia is hoping for even more participation this year, to provide a broader overview of the issues that are important to the health, mental health and wellbeing of young people across the country. The survey results will be released in December and will be used to advocate on behalf of young people.

Each year, the Youth Survey provides a valuable snapshot of young Australians and offers many important insights that inform Mission Australia's work and that of other community groups as well as Government decision makers.

Mission Australia State Director Ben Carblis said this year's survey includes additional special focus questions on homelessness and barriers to work and urges young people across NSW to take part.

"It is so important to listen to the views of Australian young people. We check in every year to find out what's really going on in their lives so that organisations like ours have access to current evidence and so we can advocate on their behalf for the services and broader policy changes that they need, and that are proven to work.

"In NSW, we have many schools, community groups and community service organisations who take part in the Youth Survey every year. In 2017, I'd like to see more schools and groups get involved. The more young people that participate, the more inclusive, insightful and representative of the broader youth community these results will be,” said Mr Carblis.

In 2016, the top three issues identified by young people in NSW as most important in Australia today were alcohol and drugs and equity and discrimination, with mental health entering the top three for the first time in the 15 year history of reporting. Concerns about mental health have doubled since 2011. In the survey, young people continue to nominate coping with stress, school or study problems and body image as their top three issues of personal concern. Mental health issues were also increasingly identified as personal concerns for young people.

Mission Australia's 2017 Youth Survey is open to all Australian young people aged 15-19 years old.

To take part in the survey, go to www.missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey. Share the word using #YouthSurvey2017

The survey closes on July 31, with results to be analysed and released before the end of the year.